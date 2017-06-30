Police: Man vandalized cars, left tho...

Police: Man vandalized cars, left thousands in damages

Monday Jun 26 Read more: The Bennington Banner

A local man who police say vandalized over a dozen cars downtown one night this spring, causing an estimated $14,000 in damage, faces felony charges. David J. Cowan, 27, vandalized 16 vehicles parked on Gage, Bradford and Safford Streets on April 22, police say.

