4th-grader wins Green Up Vermont writing contest
The nonprofit Green Up Vermont that organizes the annual spring tradition of picking up trash from roadsides and the landscape has announced winners of its writing contest. The group says the overall winner is 4th grader Isibeal Bohan of Bradford, Vermont, who received $250 for her winning essay.
