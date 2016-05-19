2 arrested in Bradford assault, robbery
Troopers were called to the home May 8 for the report of a break-in and assault, but by the time they arrived, the suspects had fled. The investigation revealed Lance Ilsley, 41, and Kara Appleton, 42, both of Corinth, broke into the home and assaulted the two residents inside.
