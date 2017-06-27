McKean County Drug Task Force makes 2 arrests
The McKean County Drug Task Force made two arrests Tuesday night for drug delivery in Bradford. Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer, the McKean County district attorney, provided the following information on the arrests: The McKean County Drug Task Force arrested the following Individuals for drug delivery that occurred while under surveillance by task force officers: Larry Jones, aka "Minni," 39, of Buffalo, New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kane Republican.
Add your comments below
Bradford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fran Bottone (Jan '14)
|Jun 24
|Fran da bone
|2
|Coin shop incident
|Jun 11
|alice
|2
|Dorothy Lane
|Jun 11
|anon
|2
|Where's the Ladies
|May '17
|YoYo
|1
|bad tenant list (Mar '14)
|May '17
|Lin
|12
|Looking for a place to rent
|Apr '17
|Looking
|1
|Taylor Roofing celebrates 125 years in business
|Mar '17
|marcia neil
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bradford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC