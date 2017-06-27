McKean County Drug Task Force makes 2 arrests

The McKean County Drug Task Force made two arrests Tuesday night for drug delivery in Bradford. Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer, the McKean County district attorney, provided the following information on the arrests: The McKean County Drug Task Force arrested the following Individuals for drug delivery that occurred while under surveillance by task force officers: Larry Jones, aka "Minni," 39, of Buffalo, New York.

