Mike Maxwell announces candidacy for School Board

I, Michael Maxwell, 58 years old, 1978 graduate of Sheffield High School, am a life long resident of Warren County as a Republican for Region 2 Warren County School Board. I have worked a variety of positions before being offered a career with the Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons at FCI McKean in Bradford, Pennsylvania.

