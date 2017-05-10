Mike Maxwell announces candidacy for School Board
I, Michael Maxwell, 58 years old, 1978 graduate of Sheffield High School, am a life long resident of Warren County as a Republican for Region 2 Warren County School Board. I have worked a variety of positions before being offered a career with the Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons at FCI McKean in Bradford, Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Bradford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bad tenant list (Mar '14)
|May 8
|Lin
|12
|Looking for a place to rent
|Apr 30
|Looking
|1
|Taylor Roofing celebrates 125 years in business
|Mar '17
|marcia neil
|1
|Coin shop incident
|Mar '17
|marcia neil
|1
|Bernard Fox
|Mar '17
|marcia neil
|1
|Crosby's Hottie
|Mar '17
|NotACreep
|2
|The tribe that sideswipes pedestrians
|Feb '17
|marcia neil
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bradford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC