Suicide ruled in Route 6 death near Kane

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: The Kane Republican

McKean County Coroner Michael Cahill of Bradford has ruled the death of a Smethport man as a suicide in a Monday night incident on Route 6 in Wetmore Township just east of Kane. State Police troopers investigated the incident, but had not filed a news report as of 11 p.m. Monday.

