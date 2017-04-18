Michael Card receives - Blackmore Award'
Michael has been named to the Dean's list every marking period at Pitt-Bradford since starting his freshman year. Michael is scheduled to graduate on April 30, 2017, with a B.A in Accounting and a B.A in Business Management.
