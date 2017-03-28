Quadruplets Born at Women's and Children's Hospital
Cora, Lucas, Kenley and Lena were born on March 11 at 31 weeks. The quadruplets are in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Women and Children's Hospital in Buffalo, and are doing well.
