Causer hosts final property tax/rent rebate clinic in Bradford

Sunday Mar 19 Read more: The Kane Republican

Working to ensure area senior citizens benefit from the state's Property Tax/Rent Rebate program, Rep. Martin Causer is holding the final in a series of clinics on Tuesday, March 21 to assist area residents with applying for the program. The clinic will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Bradford Senior Center, 60 Campus Dr., Bradford.

