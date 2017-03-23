Photo submitted to Times Observer Brody Alexander proudly stands next to his tall tower built with Magna-Tiles on Saturday, March 11, at the Warren Public Library during the Lego's and Lincoln Logs program. This program supports STEM by providing educational toys such as Lego's, Lincoln Logs and Magna-Tiles, that enhance logic, problem solving, creativity, and experimentation while having fun.

