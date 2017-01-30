Hi-Ed hosting FAFSA workshop
The Warren-Forest Higher Education Council will be hosting a FAFSA workshop on Thursday, February 9 for interested high school seniors and college students. FAFSA stands for Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
