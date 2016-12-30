If you wish to comment on the Tracy R...

If you wish to comment on the Tracy Ridge Project

Dec 30, 2016 Read more: Post-gazette.com

Individuals who wish to provide written comments on the trail share proposal must do so by midnight, Jan. 26. Written comments can be mailed to: "Tracy Ridge Project," USDA Forest Service, Allegheny National Forest, Bradford Ranger District, Attention: Rich Hatfield, 29 Forest Service Drive, Bradford, PA 16701. Submit oral comments via telephone at 814-363-6098, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and by fax at 814-362-2761.

Bradford, PA

