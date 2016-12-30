If you wish to comment on the Tracy Ridge Project
Individuals who wish to provide written comments on the trail share proposal must do so by midnight, Jan. 26. Written comments can be mailed to: "Tracy Ridge Project," USDA Forest Service, Allegheny National Forest, Bradford Ranger District, Attention: Rich Hatfield, 29 Forest Service Drive, Bradford, PA 16701. Submit oral comments via telephone at 814-363-6098, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and by fax at 814-362-2761.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Bradford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crosswalks in Foster Brook
|Jan 27
|marcia neil
|1
|Very small police report forms
|Jan 25
|marcia neil
|1
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Jan 24
|Shocker
|6
|Documenting the Degolia oracle-bead chronicle (Jul '07)
|Jan 17
|marcia neil
|46
|destruction of artifact by vote (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|marcia neil
|7
|Is it legal to block a state road?
|Dec '16
|marcia neil
|1
|Crosby's Hottie
|Dec '16
|exciteable
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bradford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC