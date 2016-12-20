Century Club: Elsie Miller and Walter...

Century Club: Elsie Miller and Walter B. Scott celebrate a century

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

At 100 years old, Elsie Miller still dances and exercises with a chair. But keeping active isn't her best advice for longevity: Elsie Andrews was born Nov. 7, 1916, in Lawrenceville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
destruction of artifact by vote (Feb '15) Dec 22 marcia neil 6
Is it legal to block a state road? Dec 22 marcia neil 1
Crosby's Hottie Dec 15 exciteable 1
Looking for info... Dec 12 RalphMalph 1
Local girl Dec 9 duddeeee 2
influence networking and incidents in FL Dec 6 marcia neil 1
Abandoned oil wells (Mar '16) Dec 4 ljj870 2
See all Bradford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradford Forum Now

Bradford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Bradford, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,750 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,873

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC