A Visit with Fred Feightner - This Week on Gateway Outdoors Radio
Based in Bradford, Pennsylvania, Case's offerings cover a wide range of product categories, from traditional folding pocket knives and fixed blade sporting knives to limited production commemoratives and collectibles. This week we visit with Fred Feightner of Case Knives, and discuss the company's rich tradition producing quality knives that that sportsmen have come to know and trust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Bradford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|destruction of artifact by vote (Feb '15)
|Dec 22
|marcia neil
|6
|Is it legal to block a state road?
|Dec 22
|marcia neil
|1
|Crosby's Hottie
|Dec 15
|exciteable
|1
|Looking for info...
|Dec 12
|RalphMalph
|1
|Local girl
|Dec 9
|duddeeee
|2
|influence networking and incidents in FL
|Dec 6
|marcia neil
|1
|Abandoned oil wells (Mar '16)
|Dec 4
|ljj870
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bradford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC