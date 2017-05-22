Will he get life or death? Jury convicts Florida man of killing wife, pastor, neighbor
Andres "Andy" Avalos is escorted out of the courtroom after being found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder on Saturday afternoon at the Manatee County Courthouse in downtown Bradenton. Avalos was found guilty of second-degree murder for the killing of his wife, Amber Avalos, 33, and first-degree murder for his other two victims, Denise Potter, 46, and the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High
|1 hr
|yoyo
|6
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Sat
|madoff zionism
|22
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|Sat
|op greylord
|55
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|May 19
|Brenda
|58
|Patricia Rickel
|May 17
|Sista
|2
|Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13)
|May 13
|trumans treason
|12
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|May 13
|trumans treason
|19
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC