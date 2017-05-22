Will he get life or death? Jury convi...

Will he get life or death? Jury convicts Florida man of killing wife, pastor, neighbor

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Miami Herald

Andres "Andy" Avalos is escorted out of the courtroom after being found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder on Saturday afternoon at the Manatee County Courthouse in downtown Bradenton. Avalos was found guilty of second-degree murder for the killing of his wife, Amber Avalos, 33, and first-degree murder for his other two victims, Denise Potter, 46, and the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High 1 hr yoyo 6
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) Sat madoff zionism 22
News Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12) Sat op greylord 55
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) May 19 Brenda 58
Patricia Rickel May 17 Sista 2
News Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13) May 13 trumans treason 12
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) May 13 trumans treason 19
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,752 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC