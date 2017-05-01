When Sen. Artiles resigned, what happened to the 36 bills he sponsored? Most died.
Miami Republican Sen. Frank Artiles formally apologized on the Florida Senate floor on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, for insulting and using racial slurs against two black lawmakers two days prior. The majority of former Miami Republican Sen. Frank Artiles' legislative agenda was killed Monday, because no other senator wanted to keep advocating for his bills in the five remaining days of the 2017 session.
