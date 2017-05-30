Trend Report: Florals
Flowers are springing up everywhere, from Prabal Gurung's dark, romantic blooms and Oscar de la Renta's feminine florals to vintage-inspired takes on the trend. We found beautiful blooms all over town, in fashion, decor and more.
