The puppy chewed on his shoe. He frac...

The puppy chewed on his shoe. He fractured her eye socket. Nine months in jail

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Miami Herald

A Bradenton man was sentenced to nine months in jail after taking a plea deal on an animal abuse charge for holding up a puppy by its neck using a lanyard and repeatedly punched it, fracturing the puppy's eye-socket, because he was upset the puppy had chewed on his shoe. Carleau Mesidor, 39, was convicted Friday morning after he pleaded no contest to one felony count of animal abuse after accepting a plea deal in court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) 19 hr Sue Fisher 21
News Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13) May 13 trumans treason 12
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) May 13 trumans treason 19
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) May 11 Native Doug in Sa... 57
C.P.S. in manatee county destroys familys (Aug '08) May 10 Tony 39
Dr. Howard A Goldman Arrested (Jun '13) May 4 goldman mohels 71
Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08) Apr 26 Betty Jackson 72
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,368 • Total comments across all topics: 281,049,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC