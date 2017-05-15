The puppy chewed on his shoe. He fractured her eye socket. Nine months in jail

A Bradenton man was sentenced to nine months in jail after taking a plea deal on an animal abuse charge for holding up a puppy by its neck using a lanyard and repeatedly punched it, fracturing the puppy's eye-socket, because he was upset the puppy had chewed on his shoe. Carleau Mesidor, 39, was convicted Friday morning after he pleaded no contest to one felony count of animal abuse after accepting a plea deal in court.

