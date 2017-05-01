Six Bert Harris claims hit Holmes Beach in one day
Six such claims were served on the city April 27, alleging $2,425,000 in damages as a result of two city ordinances adopted in 2015 and 2016 that introduced, among other restrictions, a maximum six-person occupancy for short-term rentals. The six Bert J. Harris Private Property Rights Protection Act claims all came from Aaron Thomas of the law firm Najmy Thompson, PL, of Bradenton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike holderness
|22 hr
|steve l
|3
|Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13)
|Apr 28
|mohel mascari stalks
|11
|Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08)
|Apr 26
|Betty Jackson
|72
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr 21
|y'all unappreciative
|22
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|Batman's Robin
|18
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Places to live in sarasota
|Apr 13
|Blessed
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC