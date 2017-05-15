Shooter thought his wife was having an affair with the pastor, prosecutor says

Andres "Andy"Avalos Jr., charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the Dec. 4, 2014 slayings of his wife, neighbor and a local pastor walks in the courtroom during the first day of testimony Monday. Andres "Andy"Avalos Jr., charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the Dec. 4, 2014 slayings of his wife, neighbor and a local pastor walks in the courtroom during the first day of testimony Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.