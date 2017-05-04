SCF Spring Commencement set for Friday
Nearly 370 students will graduate from State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota this weekend. SCF's Spring 2017 commencement will be held this Friday at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Howard A Goldman Arrested (Jun '13)
|22 hr
|goldman mohels
|71
|C.P.S. in manatee county destroys familys (Aug '08)
|22 hr
|enforce FARA
|38
|Mike holderness
|May 2
|lisa
|4
|Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13)
|Apr 28
|mohel mascari stalks
|11
|Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08)
|Apr 26
|Betty Jackson
|72
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr 21
|y'all unappreciative
|22
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|Batman's Robin
|18
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC