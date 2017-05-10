Rutgers makes top 7 of IMG Academy 3-star DT Josh Walker
Monday, IMG Academy three-star defensive tackle Josh Walker announced that Rutgers had made his top seven list of schools. The 6-2, 290-pounder holds upwards of 20 offers, which also includes UCLA, Vanderbilt, Boise State, Michigan State, Pitt, Purdue, Northwestern and Tulane.
