Real estate buyers from China, elsewh...

Real estate buyers from China, elsewhere in Asia increasingly eye Miami

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Florida Trend

The combination of lower housing costs, higher inventory levels and expected home-value growth is driving new homebuyers to the Southeast and Midwest, with the Florida cities of Orlando and Tampa deemed the best markets for first-time buyers today. More from Construction Dive and Zillow .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) 4 hr Sue Fisher 21
News Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13) Sat trumans treason 12
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Sat trumans treason 19
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) May 11 Native Doug in Sa... 57
C.P.S. in manatee county destroys familys (Aug '08) May 10 Tony 39
Dr. Howard A Goldman Arrested (Jun '13) May 4 goldman mohels 71
Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08) Apr 26 Betty Jackson 72
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,048 • Total comments across all topics: 281,033,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC