Pranks to Prison: YouTuber Removes Stop Signs, Gets Arrested, Asks Fans for Defense Money

Wednesday May 10 Read more: FindLaw

'The particular intersection had not had a stop sign at it for 18 years of my life,' explained Charles Ross in a recent YouTube video. This was months after Ross, AKA Rosscreations, told his 500,000 followers that 'as a self-appointed city traffic flow coordinator, I think it's time now to remove some of these unnecessary stop signs.'

