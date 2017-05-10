Pranks to Prison: YouTuber Removes Stop Signs, Gets Arrested, Asks Fans for Defense Money
'The particular intersection had not had a stop sign at it for 18 years of my life,' explained Charles Ross in a recent YouTube video. This was months after Ross, AKA Rosscreations, told his 500,000 followers that 'as a self-appointed city traffic flow coordinator, I think it's time now to remove some of these unnecessary stop signs.'
