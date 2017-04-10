Pharr native Ontiveros makes homecoming, signing with RGV FC Toros
Pharr native Omar Ontiveros was in eighth grade the last time he played for a soccer team in the Valley. Rather than continuing on his path to Valley View High School, Ontiveros moved to Bradenton, Florida, to enroll in IMG Academy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|Thu
|Native Doug in Sa...
|57
|C.P.S. in manatee county destroys familys (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Tony
|39
|Dr. Howard A Goldman Arrested (Jun '13)
|May 4
|goldman mohels
|71
|Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13)
|Apr 28
|mohel mascari stalks
|11
|Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08)
|Apr 26
|Betty Jackson
|72
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr 21
|y'all unappreciative
|22
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|Batman's Robin
|18
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC