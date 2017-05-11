Original graduates from Manatee High ...

Original graduates from Manatee High to reunite

Saturday May 6 Read more: The Miami Herald

Manatee High School's classes of 1950 through 1954, the school's first graduates after a consolidation with the old Palmetto High School, should feel right at home Saturday for their combined reunion at Manatee Village Historical Park. They will remember starting each school day with a prayer against the threat of nuclear war, of being excused from class to help work the family farm and of glory on football fields and baseball diamonds.

