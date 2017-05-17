New National Hurricane Center warning...

New National Hurricane Center warnings unveiled to give more detailed notice

41 min ago Read more: Florida Trend

Following last year's hurricane season, which broke Florida's nearly 11-year streak without a hurricane making landfall here, a number of new warnings are being unveiled by the National Hurricane Center to better notify those in a storm's path. [Source: Sarasota Herald-Tribune ] As differences over pot shop restrictions burned a medical marijuana bill to ashes in Tallahassee, one of Florida's largest legal cannabis operators courted millions of dollars from new investors and touted a lucrative plan to open dozens of storefronts around the state.

