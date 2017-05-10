National Storage Affiliates Trust Exp...

National Storage Affiliates Trust Expands Florida Self-Storage Footprint With Acquisition

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Inside Self-Storage

National Storage Affiliates Trust , a Maryland real estate investment trust specializing in self-storage, continues to expand its presence in Florida. The company acquired a 44,000-square-foot storage property in Manatee County, Fla., last month through its affiliate NSA Property Holdings LLC, according to the source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) 2 hr Native Doug in Sa... 57
C.P.S. in manatee county destroys familys (Aug '08) 18 hr Tony 39
Dr. Howard A Goldman Arrested (Jun '13) May 4 goldman mohels 71
News Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13) Apr 28 mohel mascari stalks 11
Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08) Apr 26 Betty Jackson 72
Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13) Apr 21 y'all unappreciative 22
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Apr 15 Batman's Robin 18
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Manatee County was issued at May 11 at 2:41PM EDT

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,004 • Total comments across all topics: 280,940,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC