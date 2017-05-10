Mountains of food is delivered to the...

Mountains of food is delivered to the St. Joseph Food Bank.

Mike Peet, a letter carrier out of the Braden River branch of the United States Postal Service, remembered turning a corner in Lakewood Ranch during the annual National Association of Letter Carriers "Stamp out Hunger" food drive. The Lakewood Ranch area comes up so big that Peet takes the day off from his regular route to drive a rental truck used to pick up non-perishable food contributions the regular carriers can't carry.

