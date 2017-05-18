More than a hundred firefighters battle five-alarm fire in Bradenton for several hours
BRADENTON, Fla. - Heavy smoke and lots of flames destroyed hundreds of tires at Callaghan Tires on 12 Street Court East in Bradenton.
