Manatee County organizations prepare to stamp out hunger for children during the Summer months
Bradenton, Fla. -- It could be the most important program happening in Manatee County all summer long---for kids under 18. "about 60-percent of our students receive free or reduced meals throughout the school year...you could apply that to summer to see how many students need meals."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13)
|18 hr
|trumans treason
|12
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|19 hr
|trumans treason
|19
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|May 11
|Native Doug in Sa...
|57
|C.P.S. in manatee county destroys familys (Aug '08)
|May 10
|Tony
|39
|Dr. Howard A Goldman Arrested (Jun '13)
|May 4
|goldman mohels
|71
|Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08)
|Apr 26
|Betty Jackson
|72
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr 21
|y'all unappreciative
|22
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC