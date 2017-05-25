Joint Meeting on Bayshore High Environmental Concerns
MANATEE CO. -- A joint meeting will be held by the Manatee County Commission, Manatee County School Board and Department of Health updating the public on the investigation into possible links between environmental contaminants at the former Bayshore High School campus and possible links to cancer cases suffered by alumnus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quality of life in / around Sarasota (Mar '11)
|Wed
|Thane Rassmusun
|21
|Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13)
|May 23
|STALK THIS
|13
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|May 23
|LAVON AFFAIR
|16
|Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High
|May 22
|yoyo
|6
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|May 20
|madoff zionism
|22
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|May 20
|op greylord
|55
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|May 19
|Brenda
|58
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC