Island police blotter - 05-10-2017
April 14, 9000 Gulf Drive, seized tag. A Manatee County Sheriff's deputy seized a tag from a vehicle after stopping the motorist for speeding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Howard A Goldman Arrested (Jun '13)
|May 4
|goldman mohels
|71
|C.P.S. in manatee county destroys familys (Aug '08)
|May 4
|enforce FARA
|38
|Mike holderness
|May 2
|lisa
|4
|Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13)
|Apr 28
|mohel mascari stalks
|11
|Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08)
|Apr 26
|Betty Jackson
|72
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr 21
|y'all unappreciative
|22
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|Batman's Robin
|18
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC