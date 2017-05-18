Insane or Not?? The Battle Over a FLA Triple Murderer's Brain
Testimony in the trial of a Bradenton man accused of murdering three people quickly centered on his state of mind during the slayings. A psychiatrist testified Wednesday that after reviewing PET scans done on the brain of Andres Avalos, that the 36 year old is not mentally ill and certainly not insane.
