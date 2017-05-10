Historical cemetery to use tech. to find graves
Local resident wants grant from state to help bring technology that could find lost graves at the 1850 Manatee Burying Ground where many of the county's founding fathers were laid to rest. BRADENTON, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|Thu
|Native Doug in Sa...
|57
|C.P.S. in manatee county destroys familys (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Tony
|39
|Dr. Howard A Goldman Arrested (Jun '13)
|May 4
|goldman mohels
|71
|Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13)
|Apr 28
|mohel mascari stalks
|11
|Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08)
|Apr 26
|Betty Jackson
|72
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr 21
|y'all unappreciative
|22
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|Batman's Robin
|18
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC