Historical cemetery to use tech. to f...

Historical cemetery to use tech. to find graves

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: ABC Action News

Local resident wants grant from state to help bring technology that could find lost graves at the 1850 Manatee Burying Ground where many of the county's founding fathers were laid to rest. BRADENTON, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) Thu Native Doug in Sa... 57
C.P.S. in manatee county destroys familys (Aug '08) Wed Tony 39
Dr. Howard A Goldman Arrested (Jun '13) May 4 goldman mohels 71
News Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13) Apr 28 mohel mascari stalks 11
Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08) Apr 26 Betty Jackson 72
Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13) Apr 21 y'all unappreciative 22
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Apr 15 Batman's Robin 18
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Manatee County was issued at May 13 at 4:12AM EDT

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,121 • Total comments across all topics: 280,974,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC