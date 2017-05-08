He killed his wife, a pastor and a ne...

He killed his wife, a pastor and a neighbor. His lawyers will argue he was insane

Sunday May 7 Read more: The Miami Herald

Eleven children lost a parent on Dec. 4, 2014, when detectives say Andres "Andy" Avalos Jr., 36, killed his wife, neighbor and local pastor. On that day, a home in the quiet Northwest Bradenton neighborhood - known for its lush lawns, views of the Manatee River where it flows into Tampa Bay and a tranquil lifestyle - and the sacred grounds of a Bayshore Gardens church were turned into crime scenes.

