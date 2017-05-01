Future AMI bridge aesthetics undergo final review
Members of the Anna Maria Island Aesthetics Advisory Committee meet April 26 to review how they will present their recommendations for the Anna Maria Island Bridge in a public meeting. Islander Photo: Bianca BenedA Design recommendations for a new Anna Maria Island Bridge are complete, but when it will be built remains to be seen.
