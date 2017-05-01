Florida Woman Attempts To Trade Sex Act For Chicken McNuggets

A Florida woman is facing prostitution charges after offering to trade oral sex for $25 and some Chicken McNuggets from McDonald's to an undercover officer. Alex Direeno, 22, is being held in Manatee County Jail on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants over the incident Tuesday April 25. Direeno allegedly waved down an undercover officer with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office as she walked out of a Marathon gas station in Bradenton, Florida, reports Miami Herald.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.