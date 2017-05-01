Florida Woman Attempts To Trade Sex Act For Chicken McNuggets
A Florida woman is facing prostitution charges after offering to trade oral sex for $25 and some Chicken McNuggets from McDonald's to an undercover officer. Alex Direeno, 22, is being held in Manatee County Jail on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants over the incident Tuesday April 25. Direeno allegedly waved down an undercover officer with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office as she walked out of a Marathon gas station in Bradenton, Florida, reports Miami Herald.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike holderness
|Mon
|steve l
|3
|Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13)
|Apr 28
|mohel mascari stalks
|11
|Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08)
|Apr 26
|Betty Jackson
|72
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr 21
|y'all unappreciative
|22
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|Batman's Robin
|18
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Places to live in sarasota
|Apr 13
|Blessed
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC