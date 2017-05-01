FL: MCAT Wins Award for Link to Pinellas
April 29--The Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council awarded Manatee County regional express bus service, Skyway ConneXion, a first place award as part of the 25th annual Future of the Region Awards. The new Manatee County Area Transit service won first place in the Transportation and Mobility category.
