FL: Bus Driver Shortage Causing Workforce Stress at MCAT
Currently, MCAT has 89 transit operators for its fixed-route service, island trolleys and the Handy Bus service for the disabled. Yet due to vacancies, sick leave, days off and new hires in training, the agency tends to have 50 scheduled operators to cover 66 daily work assignments.
