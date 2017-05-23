FL: Bus Driver Shortage Causing Workf...

FL: Bus Driver Shortage Causing Workforce Stress at MCAT

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

Currently, MCAT has 89 transit operators for its fixed-route service, island trolleys and the Handy Bus service for the disabled. Yet due to vacancies, sick leave, days off and new hires in training, the agency tends to have 50 scheduled operators to cover 66 daily work assignments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13) 19 hr STALK THIS 13
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) 20 hr LAVON AFFAIR 16
News Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High Mon yoyo 6
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) May 20 madoff zionism 22
News Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12) May 20 op greylord 55
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) May 19 Brenda 58
Patricia Rickel May 17 Sista 2
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Manatee County was issued at May 24 at 4:16AM EDT

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,170 • Total comments across all topics: 281,244,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC