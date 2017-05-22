FHP: Alcohol related crash on I-75 near University Parkway
BRADENTON, FL - The Florida Highway Patrol was on the scene of a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning on I-75 near University Parkway. Robert Waldon, 33, of Valrico, was traveling southbound on I-75 in the inside lane approaching University Parkway around 1:50 a.m. His truck crossed the center lane and outside lane until it went off the roadway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High
|10 hr
|yoyo
|6
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|May 20
|madoff zionism
|22
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|May 20
|op greylord
|55
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|May 19
|Brenda
|58
|Patricia Rickel
|May 17
|Sista
|2
|Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13)
|May 13
|trumans treason
|12
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|May 13
|trumans treason
|19
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC