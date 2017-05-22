FHP: Alcohol related crash on I-75 ne...

FHP: Alcohol related crash on I-75 near University Parkway

BRADENTON, FL - The Florida Highway Patrol was on the scene of a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning on I-75 near University Parkway. Robert Waldon, 33, of Valrico, was traveling southbound on I-75 in the inside lane approaching University Parkway around 1:50 a.m. His truck crossed the center lane and outside lane until it went off the roadway.

