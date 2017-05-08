DOT takes comment on Cortez bottleneck
Surveyors Spencer Henline and Mike Hire, on the north leg of 119th Street, measure and coordinate with Jed Peel at Cortez Road West May 3, as part of the Florida Department of Transportation Cortez Road Safety Improvements Project. The surveyors are from DRMP Inc. of Chipley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Howard A Goldman Arrested (Jun '13)
|May 4
|goldman mohels
|71
|C.P.S. in manatee county destroys familys (Aug '08)
|May 4
|enforce FARA
|38
|Mike holderness
|May 2
|lisa
|4
|Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13)
|Apr 28
|mohel mascari stalks
|11
|Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08)
|Apr 26
|Betty Jackson
|72
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr 21
|y'all unappreciative
|22
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|Batman's Robin
|18
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC