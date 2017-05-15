Deputies: Missing endangered 26-year-...

Deputies: Missing endangered 26-year-old was last seen 6 days ago

14 hrs ago

BRADENTON, FL - The Manatee County Sheriff's Office reported a missing endangered 26-year-old woman who may harm herself. Jenna Ell, of Bradenton, was reported missing on Saturday after she sent a text message to her mother stating she may harm herself.

