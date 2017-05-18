Bradenton man faces felony drug charges after residence searched

BRADENTON, FL - A Bradenton man was charged with multiple drug-related offenses after detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office searched his residence. Detectives had been conducting an investigation involving Eugene Betancourt, 55, and obtained a search warrant to search his home at 3619 19th St. E. During the investigation of his residence, which occurred Thursday around 2 p.m., detectives found Heroin, Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Hydromorphone, Fetanyl, Suboxone, Buprenorphine and several items of drug paraphernalia.

