A Full Slate for Manatee Players' 2017-18 Season

The 2017 fall theater season may seem a long way off right now, but if you are a subscriber to one of our local theaters, you know that some productions have already been announced, and it's time to start planning your show dates. Case in point: the Manatee Players, which presents shows at Stone Hall and the Bradenton Kiwanis Theater, both housed within the Manatee Performing Arts Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.