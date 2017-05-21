21-year-old seriously injured in accident overnight in Manatee County
MANATEE CO., FL - A 21-year-old Bradenton woman suffered serious injuries in an accident overnight in Manatee County. Savannah Bennett was travelling northbound on Rye Road East, just north of Rivers Reach Blvd. A second vehicle was travelling southbound on Rye Road East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal Burners
|58 min
|Spook Buster
|4
|gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ...
|15 hr
|16 year war
|1
|trump
|Wed
|dog
|1
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|May 29
|Lorisironbutterfl...
|59
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|May 28
|Get a Clue
|4
|Quality of life in / around Sarasota (Mar '11)
|May 24
|Thane Rassmusun
|21
|Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13)
|May 23
|STALK THIS
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC