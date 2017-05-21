21-year-old seriously injured in acci...

21-year-old seriously injured in accident overnight in Manatee County

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: WWSB

MANATEE CO., FL - A 21-year-old Bradenton woman suffered serious injuries in an accident overnight in Manatee County. Savannah Bennett was travelling northbound on Rye Road East, just north of Rivers Reach Blvd. A second vehicle was travelling southbound on Rye Road East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coal Burners 58 min Spook Buster 4
gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ... 15 hr 16 year war 1
trump Wed dog 1
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) May 29 Lorisironbutterfl... 59
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) May 28 Get a Clue 4
Quality of life in / around Sarasota (Mar '11) May 24 Thane Rassmusun 21
News Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13) May 23 STALK THIS 13
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,410 • Total comments across all topics: 281,449,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC