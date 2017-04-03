Traffic stop nets needles, pipe
Holmes Beach Police Officer Alan Bores arrested Brian N. Jackson, 21, of Bradenton, for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. The officer also arrested passenger Matthew Primerano, 21, Bradenton, for possessing paraphernalia.
