Suspected jewelry burglar gouges at police lieutenanta s eyes, cops say
While responding to a burglary in process, a Bradenton police lieutenant had his eyes gouged at by a 23-year-old man, according to police. A police lieutenant survived a scary moment with a burglary suspect he caught in a Bradenton, Florida business on Sunday, April 2, 2017.
