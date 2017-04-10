Suspected jewelry burglar gouges at p...

Suspected jewelry burglar gouges at police lieutenanta s eyes, cops say

Friday Apr 7 Read more: The Miami Herald

While responding to a burglary in process, a Bradenton police lieutenant had his eyes gouged at by a 23-year-old man, according to police. A police lieutenant survived a scary moment with a burglary suspect he caught in a Bradenton, Florida business on Sunday, April 2, 2017.

