Suspect dead following 6-hour standoff with SWAT team
Authorities say SWAT team members shot and killed an armed man holding a hostage following a six-hour standoff at a Tampa Bay area mobile home park. The Bradenton Herald reports that the SWAT team entered the club house at Pescara Lakes Thursday afternoon.
