Southeast High School reading teacher receives Congressional Teacher Award

MANATEE Co., Fla -- Congressman Vern Buchanan announced the recipients of the Congressional Teacher Awards, including Emilee Vermilion, a reading teacher at Southeast High School in Bradenton. The Congressman honored three teachers from Florida's 16th Congressional District during a ceremony on March 31, 2017 at the Manatee County Commission Chambers.

